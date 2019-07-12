Venerdì 12 Luglio 2019 | 15:52

Oristano
3 convicted of killing man, 18, in Sardinia

Palermo
Extradited Eritrean wrong man say judges

Rome
Drawing lots for CSM unconstitutional says ANM

Milan
Spread at lows, govt trusts it will fall further-Conte

Rome
Russia funding claims are 'ridiculous' says Salvini

Rome
Rackete files suit against Salvini

Milan
Spread at lows, govt trusts it will fall further-Conte

Rome
Rackete files suit against Salvini

Rome
AIFA sounds alarm over 4 possibly fake drugs

Rome
Rackete files suit against Salvini

Rome
Russia funding claims are 'ridiculous' says Salvini

Serie C
Bari, squadra parte in ritiro: non ci sarà Brienza

FoggiaNel foggiano
Cagnano Varano: largo intitolato a carabiniere ucciso

BariVive nel centro Italia
Fermato sulla A14 a Bitonto con 54kg di droga in auto: arrestato un albanese

TarantoDopo la tragedia a Taranto
Ex Ilva, lunedì tavolo con Di Maio: sciopero sospeso, sindacato Usb lo conferma

BatDalla polizia
Barletta, a bordo di uno scooter rapinò 90enne facendolo cadere a terra: preso

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Latiano, detiene fucili artigianali illegalmente: arrestato 58enne

MateraL'annuncio
James Bond: ad agosto il set del nuovo film arriva a Matera

LecceMotori
Nardò: dopo 7 mesi riapre la pista circolare più veloce del mondo

PotenzaIl terremoto
Trema la terra tra Potenza e Salerno: scossa di magnitudo 3.2 nella notte

Taranto, operaio disperso in mare, il collega: «Picco di vento, cabina gru non è riuscita a scendere»

Taranto, gru Mittal finisce in mare per forte vento: un disperso

Lunedì tavolo con Di Maio

Lecce, vino adulterato: 11 arresti e 6 aziende sequestrate dai Nas

San Severo, 32enne uccisa in bagno: il fidanzato confessa e si costituisce

Nubifragio sul Gargano, bomba d'acqua a San Giovanni Rotondo

Milan

Spread at lows, govt trusts it will fall further-Conte

We have market confidence, will get more says PM

Milan, July 12 - The bond spread has fallen to recent lows and the government "trusts" it will fall further, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday. "The spread is at its lowest since May 2018 and we trust it will fall still more," Conte said on the sidelines of the Italian Banking Association's (ABI) annual assembly. He said the fact that the government had averted an EU debt infringement procedure with a 7.6 billion euro supplementary budget "is helping". Conte said "we have the confidence of the markets and we trust that we will gain it ever more and continue in this direction. "Obviously we are keeping the accounts in order but the problem is we don't want to do it with repressive measures but with measures that allow growth and job (creation)". Conte underlined what he called a "particularly significant" part of ABI President Antonio Patuelli's speech which he said waas "in line with the government line when he requests a more democratic and solidarity-fed Europe that doesn't just entrust itself to bureaucrats but works for "social development and the growth of employment. "From this standpoint," Conte said, "we see perfectly eye to eye".

