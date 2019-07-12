Venerdì 12 Luglio 2019 | 15:53

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Oristano
3 convicted of killing man, 18, in Sardinia

3 convicted of killing man, 18, in Sardinia

 
Palermo
Extradited Eritrean wrong man say judges

Extradited Eritrean wrong man say judges

 
Rome
Drawing lots for CSM unconstitutional says ANM

Drawing lots for CSM unconstitutional says ANM

 
Milan
Spread at lows, govt trusts it will fall further-Conte

Spread at lows, govt trusts it will fall further-Conte

 
Rome
Russia funding claims are 'ridiculous' says Salvini

Russia funding claims are 'ridiculous' says Salvini

 
Rome
Rackete files suit against Salvini

Rackete files suit against Salvini

 
Milan
Spread at lows, govt trusts it will fall further-Conte

Spread at lows, govt trusts it will fall further-Conte

 
Rome
Rackete files suit against Salvini

Rackete files suit against Salvini

 
Rome
AIFA sounds alarm over 4 possibly fake drugs

AIFA sounds alarm over 4 possibly fake drugs

 
Rome
Rackete files suit against Salvini

Rackete files suit against Salvini

 
Rome
Russia funding claims are 'ridiculous' says Salvini

Russia funding claims are 'ridiculous' says Salvini

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, squadra parte in ritiro: non ci sarà Brienza

Bari, squadra parte in ritiro: non ci sarà Brienza

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaNel foggiano
Cagnano Varano: largo intitolato a carabiniere ucciso

San Severo: largo intitolato a carabiniere ucciso a Cagnano Varano

 
BariVive nel centro Italia
Fermato sulla A14 a Bitonto con 54kg di droga in auto: arrestato un albanese

Fermato sulla A14 a Bitonto con 54kg di droga in auto: arrestato un albanese

 
TarantoDopo la tragedia a Taranto
Ex Ilva, lunedì tavolo con Di Maio: sciopero sospeso, sindacato Usb lo conferma

Ex Ilva, lunedì tavolo con Di Maio: sciopero sospeso, sindacato Usb lo conferma

 
BatDalla polizia
Barletta, a bordo di uno scooter rapinò 90enne facendolo cadere a terra: preso

Barletta, a bordo di uno scooter rapinò 90enne facendolo cadere a terra: preso

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Latiano, detiene fucili artigianali illegalmente: arrestato 58enne

Latiano, detiene fucili artigianali illegalmente: arrestato 58enne

 
MateraL'annuncio
James Bond: ad agosto il set del nuovo film arriva a Matera

James Bond: ad agosto il set del nuovo film arriva a Matera

 
LecceMotori
Nardò: dopo 7 mesi riapre la pista circolare più veloce del mondo

Nardò: dopo 7 mesi riapre la pista circolare più veloce del mondo

 
PotenzaIl terremoto
Trema la terra tra Potenza e Salerno: scossa di magnitudo 3.2 nella notte

Trema la terra tra Potenza e Salerno: scossa di magnitudo 3.2 nella notte

 

i più letti

Taranto, operaio disperso in mare, il collega: «Picco di vento, cabina gru non è riuscita a scendere»

Taranto, parla il testimone: «Una nube scura, poi la gru non c'era più»

Taranto, gru Mittal finisce in mare per forte vento: un disperso

Taranto: gru Mittal in mare, continuano ricerche operaio 
Lunedì tavolo con Di Maio

Lecce, vino adulterato: 11 arresti e 6 aziende sequestrate dai Nas

Vino adulterato: 11 arresti e 6 aziende sequestrate dai Nas tra Lecce e Brindisi

San Severo, 32enne uccisa in bagno: il fidanzato confessa e si costituisce

San Severo: 32enne strangolata in bagno, fidanzato si costituisce
Lei voleva interrompere relazione

Nubifragio sul Gargano, bomba d'acqua a San Giovanni Rotondo

Nubifragio sul Gargano, bomba d'acqua a San Giovanni Rotondo

Rome

Rackete files suit against Salvini

German migrant rescue skipper gets Paris' top prize

Rackete files suit against Salvini

Rome, July 12 - Sea-Watch3 skipper Carola Rackete on Friday filed a suit to close Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's Facebook and Twitter accounts because they allegedly stoked hate against her and the Sicilian prosecutor who released her after she defied the minister's closed-ports policy, Alessandra Vella. In the suit, which attached rape threats against her from social media haters who allegedly responded to Salvini's criticism, the 31-year-old German migrant rescue ship captain argued that far-right League leader Salvini, who called her "a rich Communist scamp who shops in Portofino", spreads hatred and instigates people to commit crimes. Salvini has dismissed claims, notably from 5-Star Movement (M5S) equal opportunities cabinet secretary Vincenzo Spadafora, that his comments on Rackete were sexist, saying he would have said the same things about a man. He has called on Spadafora to resign "if he can't stand being in government with dangerous male chauvinists and fascists". The anti-establishment M5S is the League's partner in Italy's populist government. Spadafora stands by what he said and refuses to resign. Salvini reacted to Rackete's announced suit Thursday by saying "the German Communist, the one who rammed the finance guard patrol boat, has asked prosecutors to close my Facebook and Twitter pages. "There's no end to how ridiculous things can get. So can I use only Instagram now??" The city council of Paris on Friday said Rackete and fellow Sea-Watch3 captain Pia Klemp will receive its top prize, the Grand Vermeil Medal, for saving migrants at sea. The council said the award symbolised "solidarity for the respect of human lives". It said the two charity operators were "still being prosecuted by Italian justice". Rackete is under investigation for aiding and abetting illegal immigration. Salvini said "it's not a joke. This is someone who crushed a police boat and now those guilty are the police? Just wait and see if some magistrate isn't going to probe the police now? Ramming police boats gets you prizes." "The Paris city council obviously has nothing better to do than to honor these individuals".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati