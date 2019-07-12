AIFA sounds alarm over 4 possibly fake drugs

Rome, July 12 - Drugs agency AIFA on Friday issued an alert over possible fake versions of four drugs that may be circulating in Italy. The drugs are Neupro, Vimpat, Clexane and Spiriva. British authorities say they have found counterfeit packages of the four drugs, prompting the AIFA alert. Neupro is sued for Parkinson's Disease and Vimpat for epileptic fits, while Clexane is an anticoagulant and Spiriva is prescribed for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).