Venerdì 12 Luglio 2019 | 13:59

Rome
Rackete files suit against Salvini

Rome
AIFA sounds alarm over 4 possibly fake drugs

Rome
Rackete files suit against Salvini

Rome
Russia funding claims are 'ridiculous' says Salvini

Rome
Russia funding claims are 'ridiculous' says Salvini

Milan
EU doubts on Italy dispelled says Tria

Rome
Russia funding claims 'ridiculous' says Salvini

Rome
Saguto cleared of abuse of office

Rome
GDP push from budget policy and spread fall - Visco

Milan
Debt ball and chain, causes spread - Patuelli

Palermo
Boy, 11, loses legs after SUV hits him and cousin

Bari, squadra parte in ritiro: non ci sarà Brienza

TarantoDopo la tragedia a Taranto
Ex Ilva, lunedì tavolo con Di Maio: sciopero sospeso, sindacato Usb lo conferma

BatDalla polizia
Barletta, a bordo di uno scooter rapinò 90enne facendolo cadere a terra: preso

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Latiano, detiene fucili artigianali illegalmente: arrestato 58enne

MateraL'annuncio
James Bond: ad agosto il set del nuovo film arriva a Matera

LecceMotori
Nardò: dopo 7 mesi riapre la pista circolare più veloce del mondo

PotenzaIl terremoto
Trema la terra tra Potenza e Salerno: scossa di magnitudo 3.2 nella notte

HomeDopo una lite
San Severo, 32enne uccisa in bagno: il fidanzato confessa e si costituisce

BariL'iniziativa
Bari: «Kalimché», barca di scafisti, diventa una biblioteca per giovani a rischio

League balance sheets transparent, never asked for money

Russia funding claims are 'ridiculous' says Salvini

Rome, July 12 - Claims that the nationalist League party discussed taking funding via oil kickbacks from Russia are ridiculous, leader Matteo Salvini said Friday. "It's all ridiculous", he tweeted. "We never asked for a rouble, a dollar, a gin and tonic, a doll from ANYONE. "I respect the work of everyone" Salvini said after Milan prosecutors opened a probe into Lombardy-Russia Association President Paolo Savoini who Italian newsweekly L'Espresso and US news site Buzzfeed say met with two other Italians and three Russian in a Russian hotel to discuss siphoning off an alleged 65 million euros from oil profits. Neither media outlet has said they have any proof any payments went through. Salvini said "My conscience is clear. I will sue anyone who links money to the League and Russia". He said the League's balance sheets "are TRANSPARENT". Salvini said he had "no problem" with a parliamentary commission of inquiry into party funding, as requested by the centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD). "Let there be seven or eight of them, we have nothing to hide," he said. He added "I'm not going to sue Savoini, but anyone who links the League to (Russian) money." "Savoini was not invited by the interior ministry, either to Moscow in October 2018 or (on July 4) to Villa Madama for the bilateral meeting with Putin," Salvini said. Referring to the visit to Moscow, he said "I can produce the documents of all the passengers who travelled with me. What do I know what he was doing at the table? Ask him. I'm the interior minister and I prefer to deal with serious matters. "This inquiry is ridiculous".

