GDP push from budget policy and spread fall - Visco

Rome, July 12 - GDP may rise following government budget moves to avert an EU infringement procedure, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco told the annual assembly of the Italian Banking Association (ABI) on its 100th anniversary on Friday. It may also be helped by the fall in the bond spread, he said. He said he welcomed the recent fall in the spread and was now hoping for a long-term strategy. However, at the moment the economy is stagnating with GDP set to rise just 0.1% this year, he said. In other remarks, Visco said the restructuring of smaller Italian banks was more difficult. He said there was weakness among smaller banks, which should consolidate. Visco called for a "reflection" on EU rules for banking crises.