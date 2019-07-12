Boy, 11, loses legs after SUV hits him and cousin

Palermo, July 12 - An 11-year-old boy has lost his legs after an SUV hit him and killed his 12-year-old cousin at Vittoria near Ragusa Thursday night, hospital sources said Friday. The car was driven by a 34-year-old known criminal who reportedly failed an alcohol and drugs test, police said. The other boy was killed immediately, while the boy who lost his legs is still in a life-threatening condition. "The boy was operated on but unfortunately we weren't able to save his legs which were sliced off during the crash," said Messina hospital intensive care chief Eloisa Gitto. "His condition is stable but serious, he's still in a life threatening condition." The man has been charged with vehicular homicide.