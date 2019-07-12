Debt ball and chain, causes spread - Patuelli

Milan, July 12 - Italy's high debt is its "ball and chain" and causes the rise of the bond spread, Italian Banking Association (ABI) chief Antonio Patuelli said in his annual report marking ABI's 100th anniversary on Friday. Italy has the second highest debt in the eurozone after Greece, at around 130% of GDP. Patuelli also said the bail-in is inapplicable and savers' deposits should be safeguarded. He said that Italy should not retreat in Europe, where it should act as a "protagonist". In banking crises, he added, the EU should define what is State aid and what is not. In other remarks, Patuelli said bank stress tests should be proportionate.