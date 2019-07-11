Man arrested for Terni rape

Woman, 74, serious as woman, 70, fell on her in suicide leap
Terni
11 Luglio 2019
Terni, July 11 - A man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of raping a young woman on the night of June 29-30 in a park in Terni. The man, an 18-year-old Egyptian with a regular stay permit, was caught by Carabinieri. He works in a bar and does not have a criminal record.
