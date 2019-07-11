Migrant arrivals in central Med down 83%
Brussels
11 Luglio 2019
Brussels, July 11 - Migrant arrivals along the central Mediterranean route dropped 83% to around 3,200 in the first half of this year, Frontex said Thursday. Tunisians, Pakistanis and Algerians were the most represented nationalities, it said. In June some 1,150 arrivals were registered, about the same as May, the EU border agency said.
