Man indicted for murdering wife

11 Luglio 2019
Bergamo, July 11 - A man was indicted in Bergamo Thursday for allegedly killing his wife by cutting her throat at Seriate on the night of 26-27 August 2016. Antonio Tizzani was sent to trial for allegedly murdering Gianna Del Gaudio, a retired teacher. The trial starts December 4.
