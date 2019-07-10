Pray for those left to die - pope

Vatican City, July 10 - Pope Francis on Wednesday urged the faithful to pray for those who are left to die amid the case of French tetraplegic Vincent Lambert for whom judges have ordered the suspension of feeding and hydration. "Let us pray for the sick who are abandoned and left to die," Francis tweeted. "A society is humane if it safeguards life, every life, from the beginning to its natural end, without choosing who is worthy of living or not. "May doctors serve life and not take it away". Lambert's life support system was ordered to be terminated following an appeals court ruling last month. Lambert has been in a vegetative state since a road accident in 2008.