Govt stronger with Fontana and Locatelli - Conte

Rome, July 11 - The government team will be "stronger" with new EU Affairs Minister Lorenzo Fontana and new Family and Disabled Minister Alessandra Locatelli, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday. Fontana and Locatelli are both members of the far-right League party. Fontana moved from the family portfolio to take up the EU post replacing Paolo Savona who became head of bourse regulator CONSOB in February. Locatelli, who earned headlines for her anti-migrant and ant-beggar campaigns as Como deputy mayor, took up Fontana's former position in a reshuffle orchestrated by League leader and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.