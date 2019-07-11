Giovedì 11 Luglio 2019 | 15:46

Rome
Govt stronger with Fontana and Locatelli - Conte

 
Milan
Milan prosecutors open probe into League's 'Russian funds'

 
Rome
Rackete to ask to close Salvini social media accounts

 
Rome
Rackete to ask to close Salvini social media accounts

 
Milan
Milan prosecutors open probe into League's 'Russian funds'

 
Terni
Man arrested for Terni rape

 
Milan
Milan prosecutors open probe into League's 'Russian funds'

 
Vatican City
Every life has value says pope on Lambert

 
Strasbourg
M5S say talks with von der Leyen good, same priorities

 
Vatican City
Vatican says Lambert death defeat for humanity

 
Milan
Milan prosecutors open probe into League 'Russian funds'

 

Bari, ultime visite poi ritiro. Casting tra tifosi per testimonal abbonamenti

 

LecceMaxisequestro
Monteroni di Lecce, in casa ha droga di tutti i tipi: arrestato 34enne

 
FoggiaSulla SSV del Gargano
Auto contro portavalori nel Foggiano: furgone finisce nella scarpata, 5 feriti

 
TarantoPer caporalato
Ginosa, sfruttano braccianti stranieri in un vigneto, tra cui un 14enne: 4 arresti

 
BariL'ordinanza
Maltempo a Bari, sversamenti da condotta Matteotti: divieto di balneazione a Pane e Pomodoro

 
MateraA marconia (Mt)
Era ricercato da marzo: carabiniere fuori servizio intercetta pregiudicato e lo fa arrestare

 
BatL'episodio
Festa da ballo non autorizzata a Bisceglie: cc interrompono lo show e sequestrano il locale

 
BrindisiDalla polizia
Sequestrata sala giochi abusiva a Brindisi: due denunce

 
PotenzaPotenza
Tempa Rossa, Consiglio Basilicata approva mozione su intesa Regione-Total

 

Rome

New ministers presented

Govt stronger with Fontana and Locatelli - Conte

Rome, July 11 - The government team will be "stronger" with new EU Affairs Minister Lorenzo Fontana and new Family and Disabled Minister Alessandra Locatelli, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday. Fontana and Locatelli are both members of the far-right League party. Fontana moved from the family portfolio to take up the EU post replacing Paolo Savona who became head of bourse regulator CONSOB in February. Locatelli, who earned headlines for her anti-migrant and ant-beggar campaigns as Como deputy mayor, took up Fontana's former position in a reshuffle orchestrated by League leader and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.

