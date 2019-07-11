Every life has value says pope on Lambert

Govt stronger with Fontana and Locatelli - Conte
11 Luglio 2019
Vatican City, July 11 - Every life has value, Pope Francis said Thursday after the death of Vincent Lambert,a French tetraplegic in a vegetative state who was taken off life support by judicial order earlier this week. "May God the Father welcome into His arms Vincent Lambert," Francis tweeted. "Let's not build a civilisation which eliminates persons whose life we think is no longer worthy of being lived: every life has value, always".
