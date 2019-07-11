M5S say talks with von der Leyen good, same priorities

Govt stronger with Fontana and Locatelli - Conte
11 Luglio 2019
Strasbourg, July 11 - The 5-Star Movement (M5S) caucus at the Europan Parliament said talks with European Commission president-desgnate Ursula von der Leyen had gone "well" and they had "the same priorities". Caucus leader Tiziana Beghin said the talks had been frank and positive on a range of issues including a European minimum wage and the management of migrant flows.
