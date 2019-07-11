Vatican says Lambert death defeat for humanity

Govt stronger with Fontana and Locatelli - Conte
Vatican City
11 Luglio 2019
Vatican City, July 11 - The Vatican said Thursday the death of French tetraplegic Vincent Lambert after 11 years in a vegetative state was a defeat for humanity. Lambert's parents called it a "State crime". Italian Lower House justice committee chair Francesca Businarolo said the case highlighted the need for a law on euthanasia in Italy. Lambert died after a judge ordered his life support to be turned off.
