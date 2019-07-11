Giovedì 11 Luglio 2019 | 13:29

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Woman dies in Rome metro worksite accident

Woman dies in Rome metro worksite accident

 
Rome
Vatican tombs in Orlandi search found empty - brother

Vatican tombs in Orlandi search found empty - brother

 
Milan
Milan prosecutors open probe into League 'Russian funds'

Milan prosecutors open probe into League 'Russian funds'

 
Milan
Milan prosecutors open probe into League Russian funds

Milan prosecutors open probe into League Russian funds

 
Rome
Vatican tombs in Orlandi search found empty - brother

Vatican tombs in Orlandi search found empty - brother

 
Taranto
ArcelorMittal crane operator missing at sea

ArcelorMittal crane operator missing at sea

 
Rome
M5s-League autonomy talks break up amid acrimony

M5s-League autonomy talks break up amid acrimony

 
Rome
Legislators shd safeguard information - AGCOM chief

Legislators shd safeguard information - AGCOM chief

 
Vibo Valentia
Man arrested in businesswoman disappearance

Man arrested in businesswoman disappearance

 
Rome
Senate OKs MP cut

Senate OKs MP cut

 
Rome
Top court upholds Logli conviction in Ragusa case

Top court upholds Logli conviction in Ragusa case

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Bari, ultime visite poi ritiro. Casting tra tifosi per testimonal abbonamenti

Bari, ultime visite poi ritiro. Casting tra tifosi per testimonal abbonamenti

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceMaxisequestro
Monteroni di Lecce, in casa ha droga di tutti i tipi: arrestato 34enne

Monteroni di Lecce, in casa ha droga di tutti i tipi: arrestato 34enne

 
FoggiaSulla SSV del Gargano
Auto contro portavalori nel Foggiano: furgone finisce nella scarpata, 5 feriti

Auto contro portavalori nel Foggiano: furgone finisce nella scarpata, 5 feriti

 
TarantoPer caporalato
Ginosa, sfruttano braccianti stranieri in un vigneto, tra cui un 14enne: 4 arresti

Ginosa, sfruttano braccianti stranieri in un vigneto, tra cui un 14enne: 4 arresti

 
BariL'ordinanza
Maltempo a Bari, sversamenti da condotta Matteotti: divieto di balneazione a Pane e Pomodoro

Maltempo a Bari, sversamenti da condotta Matteotti: divieto di balneazione a Pane e Pomodoro

 
MateraA marconia (Mt)
Era ricercato da marzo: carabiniere fuori servizio intercetta pregiudicato e lo fa arrestare

Era ricercato da marzo: carabiniere fuori servizio intercetta pregiudicato e lo fa arrestare

 
BatL'episodio
Festa da ballo non autorizzata a Bisceglie: cc interrompono lo spettacolo e sequestrano il locale

Festa da ballo non autorizzata a Bisceglie: cc interrompono lo show e sequestrano il locale

 
BrindisiDalla polizia
Sequestrata sala giochi abusiva a Brindisi: due denunce

Sequestrata sala giochi abusiva a Brindisi: due denunce

 
PotenzaPotenza
Tempa Rossa, Consiglio Basilicata approva mozione su intesa Regione-Total

Tempa Rossa, Consiglio Basilicata approva mozione su intesa Regione-Total

 

i più letti

Taranto, gru Mittal finisce in mare per forte vento: un disperso

Taranto: 3 gru Mittal in mare, riprese ricerche del 31enne disperso. Procura apre inchiesta, annunciati scioperi FT

Nubifragio sul Gargano, bomba d'acqua a San Giovanni Rotondo

Nubifragio sul Gargano, bomba d'acqua a San Giovanni Rotondo

Bari, chicchi di grandine come pietre: in frantumi i vetri di molte auto

Bari, chicchi di grandine come pietre: in frantumi i vetri di molte auto

Bari, maxi rissa in piazza Moro tra stranieri e baresi: feriti

Bari, maxi rissa in piazza Moro tra stranieri e baresi: diversi feriti Arrestati due gambiani

Triggiano, domatore sbranato da tigri, l'esperto: «Zampata, poi ai loro occhi il corpo visto come un pupazzo»

Triggiano, domatore sbranato, l'esperto: «Zampata, poi corpo visto come pupazzo»

Rome

Vatican tombs in Orlandi search found empty - brother

Graves of two princesses in Teutonic Cemetery opened

Vatican tombs in Orlandi search found empty - brother

Rome, July 11 - The tombs of two princesses in the Vatican's Teutonic Cemetry, opened in a search for the body of Emanuela Orlandi, have been found empty, her brother said Thursday. Orlandi, the daughter of a Vatican worker, disappeared in summer 1983 at the age of 15. The Vatican confirmed "the outcome of the search has been negative". The Vatican court's promoter of justice ordered the two tombs to be opened after a petition from Orlandi's family. "The decision," said Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti, "was taken within the context of one of the files opened following a petition by Emanuela Orlandi's family who, as is well known, in recent months reported the possible burying of her body in the small cemetery situated in the territory of the Vatican State". In April the Vatican decided to open an internal probe into the case of Orlandi, a 15-year-old Vatican citizen who disappeared in the summer of 1983. The Secretariat of State authorised the opening of an investigation into a grave in the Teutonic Cemetery inside the Vatican that some think may be Orlandi's. Orlandi's brother Pietro said he had met Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin in the last few months, sometimes with his lawyer Laura Sgro', and "we presented our requests". "After 35 years of lack of cooperation, the start of an investigation is an important breakthrough," he said. "We have presented the Vatican with a series of issues, including that relating to the tomb in the Teutonic Cemetery, but not only," said Pietro Orlandi. "Among the issues are those linked to the discrepancies in the affair, the international legal probe requests that did not succeed, and then the possibility of questioning some cardinals and the request to hear from Giancarlo Capaldo, the magistrate who investigated Emanuela's disappearance in 2012 and who, after being contacted by the Vatican, went to see an authoritative prelate for a sort of "negotiation" on the case. "And then there's the request to carry out checks on one of the tombs in the Teutonic Cemetery on which rumours have been circulating inside the Vatican for years. "But I don't want them to open this tomb to do me a favour, I want the truth to emerge". The Vatican said on March 27 it was handling a request from Orlandi's family to see if the tomb was that of Orlandi. "We're handling it, we'll find a way. I can't say any more," said the Vatican tribunal's promoter of justice, Gian Pierto Milano. A lawyer for the Orlandi family said "seeing that the Pope has decided to open the Vatican Archives for the Pontificate of Pius XII in 2020, we make an appeal to the pontiff to give us access to the dossier that regards the investigation into the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi". Last summer the Orlandi family lawyer received an anonymous note saying "seek where the angel indicates". Investigations then led the family to think her remains might be in the tomb, which is pointed to by an angel on the cemetery wall holding a sheet saying RIP. Speculation on Orlandi's disappearance, and that of another 15-year-old girl in the same summer of 1983, has been rife over the years. In late November Rome prosecutors said bones found in an annex to the Vatican's nunciature to Italy do not belong to Emanuela Orlandi or the other girl, Mirella Gregori. Analysis of the remains showed that they date back to before 1964 and belong to a man, the sources said. Gregori disappeared in May 1983. Orlandi, the daughter of a Vatican employee, went missing a month later. The Orlandi case has spawned several theories over the years, including that she was murdered to gain traction to have pope John Paul II's Turkish shooter Mehmet Ali Agca freed, or that organised crime was involved. Ali Agca was questioned in the case. In 2016 investigations into the case were shelved. Six people including a priest were implicated in the investigations on suspicion of complicity in abduction and murder. All but one had links with the Banda della Magliana, a now-defunct crime gang based in Rome. In September last year the Vatican described as "false and ridiculous" reports that the Vatican had spent large amounts of money on the case.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati