Woman dies in Rome metro worksite accident
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Auto contro portavalori nel Foggiano: furgone finisce nella scarpata, 5 feriti
i più letti
Taranto: 3 gru Mittal in mare, riprese ricerche del 31enne disperso. Procura apre inchiesta, annunciati scioperi FT
Rome
11 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 11 - A 55-year-old woman died in an accident just outside the worksite for Rome's Metro C third underground line in central Rome on Thursday. According to initial reports, the woman was killed by a vehicle either coming into or leaving the site. The driver, a 41-year-old man, was taken to hospital for toxicology tests. Police are trying to reconstruct how the accident happened. The accident happened in Rome's central Piazzale Appio.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su