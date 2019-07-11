Woman dies in Rome metro worksite accident

Rome, July 11 - A 55-year-old woman died in an accident just outside the worksite for Rome's Metro C third underground line in central Rome on Thursday. According to initial reports, the woman was killed by a vehicle either coming into or leaving the site. The driver, a 41-year-old man, was taken to hospital for toxicology tests. Police are trying to reconstruct how the accident happened. The accident happened in Rome's central Piazzale Appio.