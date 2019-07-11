Legislators shd safeguard information - AGCOM chief

Rome, July 11 - Legislators should safeguard information, the head of Italy's media watchdog AGCOM said Thursday. Angelo Cardani also said the sale of 5G licenses had been a success. "TLC networks are among the greatest challenges of the future", he said. Expenditure by telecoms firms in Italy dropped 2.9% in 2018, Cardani said. Revenues rose by 1%, he said. Speaking in his last annual report to parliament, Cardani said he had served his mandate with independence and rigour.