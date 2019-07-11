ArcelorMittal crane operator missing at sea

Taranto, July 11 - A crane operator is missing at sea off the ArcelorMittal (former ILVA) steel works in Taranto after strong winds toppled three cranes Wednesday. The man has been named as 31-year-old Mimmo Massaro from Fragagnano near Taranto. Prosecutors opened a probe on Thursday into possible culpability on the part of the Italo-Indian steelmaker. Unions at the plant, Europe's largest, called a strike to demand greater safety measures. The search for Massaro continued Thursday. Searchers said it was made difficult by the murky state of the water, the wreckage of the cranes, and the danger of more machinery falling into the water.