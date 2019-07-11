Vatican tombs in Orlandi search found empty - brother

Woman dies in Rome metro worksite accident
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Auto contro portavalori nel Foggiano: furgone finisce nella scarpata, 5 feriti
i più letti
Taranto: 3 gru Mittal in mare, riprese ricerche del 31enne disperso. Procura apre inchiesta, annunciati scioperi FT
Rome
11 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 11 - The tombs of two princesses in the Vatican's Teutonic Cemetry, opened in a search for the body of Emanuela Orlandi, have been found empty, her brother said Thursday. Orlandi, the daughter of a Vatican worker, disappeared in summer 1983 at the age of 15.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su