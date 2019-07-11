M5s-League autonomy talks break up amid acrimony

Rome, July 11 - Talks between government partners the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the League on greater autonomy for three northern Italian regions broke up in acrimony on Thursday. Each side blamed the other for the break-up of the talks. League sources said ""it's useless to sit around a table that doesn't work, with people who the day before ask for deals and then change their minds and do the opposite". "Instead of going forward we're going backwards", they said after disagreements on schools, policing and other issues. "The 5 Stars are condemning the south to backwardness," they added. Regional Affairs Minister Erika Stefani, of the League, said "if the M5S keeps changing its mind then the we can't make any progress". The talks have been struggling along for almost two weeks. Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna have asked for great autonomy. M5S leader Luigi Di Maio, the deputy premier and labour and industry minister, has warned against worsening the split between the affluent north of Italy and the poorer south. He said Thursday the talks broke up over differences over schools. League leader Matteo Salvini, the other deputy premier and interior minister, did not immediately comment. Premier Giuseppe Conte said the talks should go on while respecting Italy's Constitution.