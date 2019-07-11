Milan prosecutors open probe into League 'Russian funds'

Milan, July 11 - Milan prosecutors on Thursday opened a probe into alleged funds received by the far-right League party from Russia. The League has denied reports in Italian newsweekly L'Espresso and on US news site Buzzfeed alleging the League received such funds. Prosecutors Fabio De Pasquale, Gaetano Ruta and Sergio Spadaro have posited possible charges of international corruption in the case, judicial sources said. League leader Matteo Salvini, the deputy premier and interior minister, on Thursday reiterated that "we have had zero Russian funds, it's clear that we are treading on someone's toes".