Senate OKs MP cut

Rome, July 11 - The Senate on Thursday approved a bill cutting the number of MPs. The Constitutional bill was approved with 180 ayes and 50 nays. No one abstained. The bill now returns to the Lower House for definitive approval. Since it is a change to the Constitution, it must gain the approval of two thirds of each chamber, or else it is subject to a referendum. The bill would cut the number of Lower House MPs and Senators by 345.