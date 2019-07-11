Man arrested in businesswoman disappearance

Woman dies in Rome metro worksite accident
Vibo Valentia
11 Luglio 2019
Vibo Valentia, July 11 - A person has been arrested over the disappearance of a Calabrian businesswoman in 2016, police said Thursday. Maria Chindamo went missing near Vibo Valentia on May 6, 2016. The identity of the person arrested was not released. They have been charged with premeditated murder, police said.
