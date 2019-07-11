Top court upholds Logli conviction in Ragusa case

Rome, July 11 - Italy's top appeals court, the Cassation Court, on Wednesday night upheld a 20-year jail term for Antonio Logli for killing and destroying the body of his wife Roberta Ragusa who disappeared in the night between January 13 and 14 2012 from her home in Gello near Pisa. Her body has never been found. The State attorney had asked Cassation judges to "end this trial and certify the inadmissibility" of the defense's appeal. Ragusa's relatives said "justice has been done". Logli was taken to Livorno prison to start serving out his term. He told his lawyer he was "desperate".