Can't do all alone on migrants - Conte

Rome, July 11 - Italy can't do everything alone on migrants, nor can individual Italian minister act alone, Premier Giuseppe Conte said after a summit on migrants at the premier's office Wednesday night. More must be done by both Italy and the European Union on repatriations, he said. Italian ministers must act together on the issue, Conte said after a recent spat between Interior Minister Matteo Salvini and Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta. Speaking to Corriere della Sera newspaper, Conte stressed the need for coordination to control Italian waters and make the mechanism of resettlement in European countries more efficient. The migration problem cannot be solved by fines for NGO migrant rescue ships or giving 'superpowers' to Salvini as his League party has proposed, Conte said. The phenomenon of small boats reaching Italy directly from north Africa, away from the media glare of Salvini's clash with NGOs, is "still more insidious and must be combatted," the premier said.