Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2019 | 20:14

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Brussels
EU council to discuss migration at Italy's request

EU council to discuss migration at Italy's request

 
Milan
'More room for finance' Italy-China says Liu Liange

'More room for finance' Italy-China says Liu Liange

 
Brussels
Migrant issue to EU Council, Italy request OK'd

Migrant issue to EU Council, Italy request OK'd

 
Taranto
A.Mittal 'studing hypotheses' to avoid furnace closure

A.Mittal 'studing hypotheses' to avoid furnace closure

 
Rome
Uphold Logli conviction in Ragusa case - Cassation PG

Uphold Logli conviction in Ragusa case - Cassation PG

 
Rome
Storms wreak havoc on Adriatic coast

Storms wreak havoc on Adriatic coast

 
Catania
Catania coast on fire, people rush into sea

Catania coast on fire, people rush into sea

 
Rome
Support Fincantieri for 6,000 skilled workers-Di Maio

Support Fincantieri for 6,000 skilled workers-Di Maio

 
Rome
Never taken money from Russia - Salvini

Never taken money from Russia - Salvini

 
Rome
Longevity gene rejuvenates blood vessels, Italians say

Longevity gene rejuvenates blood vessels, Italians say

 
Rome
Storms wreak havoc on Adriatic coast

Storms wreak havoc on Adriatic coast

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Bari, ultime visite poi ritiro. Casting tra tifosi per testimonal abbonamenti

Bari, ultime visite poi ritiro. Casting tra tifosi per testimonal abbonamenti

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoIntervento dei Vvf
Taranto, incendio in spogliatoio Mittal: nessun ferito

Taranto, incendio in spogliatoio Mittal: nessun ferito

 
BariIncontro in Regione
Polignano, via all'iter per Area naturale protetta a Costa Ripagnola

Polignano, via all'iter per Area naturale protetta a Costa Ripagnola

 
LecceNel Salento
Salice: il mercato chiude, ma il Comune trasforma l'attività di Enzo in pescheria di comunità

Salice: il mercato chiude, ma il Comune trasforma l'attività di Enzo in pescheria di comunità

 
Brindisia Ostuni
Violenze e minacce alla moglie davanti alle figlie piccole: albanese allontanato da casa

Violenze e minacce alla moglie davanti alle figlie piccole: albanese allontanato da casa

 
FoggiaDalla polizia
Botte ai genitori anziani per avere soldi per alcool e droga: arrestato foggiano

Botte ai genitori anziani per avere soldi per alcool e droga: arrestato foggiano

 
MateraNel Materano
Si spacciano per avvocati e derubano anziani: 2 arresti a Tricarico

Si spacciano per avvocati e truffano anziani: 2 arresti a Tricarico

 
PotenzaPotenza
Tempa Rossa, Consiglio Basilicata approva mozione su intesa Regione-Total

Tempa Rossa, Consiglio Basilicata approva mozione su intesa Regione-Total

 
BatL'incidente nel 2016
Strage treni, parti civili impugnano ricusazione giudici di Trani

Strage treni, parti civili impugnano ricusazione giudici di Trani

 

i più letti

Bari, maxi rissa in piazza Moro tra stranieri e baresi: feriti

Bari, maxi rissa in piazza Moro tra stranieri e baresi: diversi feriti Arrestati due gambiani

Triggiano, domatore sbranato da tigri, l'esperto: «Zampata, poi ai loro occhi il corpo visto come un pupazzo»

Triggiano, domatore sbranato, l'esperto: «Zampata, poi corpo visto come pupazzo»

Taranto, allarme ex Ilva: Procura ordina spegnimento di un altoforno

Ex Ilva: Procura ordina stop Altoforno 2, al vaglio proposte per evitarlo

Nubifragio sul Gargano, bomba d'acqua a San Giovanni Rotondo

Nubifragio sul Gargano, bomba d'acqua a San Giovanni Rotondo

Tacchi e minigonna imposti alle corsiste: arrestato Francesco Bellomo

Dress code a corsiste e minacce a Conte. Arrestato Bellomo, 16 luglio interrogatorio di garanzia

Brussels

EU council to discuss migration at Italy's request

Migration issue on agenda, as requested by Italy, Malta

EU council to discuss migration at Italy's request

Brussels, July 10 - Immigration will be on the agenda of an EU foreign affairs council at the request of Italy and Malta, European sources told ANSA on Wednesday. The sources confirmed that the issue of a new structured mechanism in the EU to manage migration flows will be part of talks at the council scheduled on Monday, July 15 in Brussels. The objective of the initiative is to move beyond 'case by case' solutions, the sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati