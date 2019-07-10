EU council to discuss migration at Italy's request
Brussels
10 Luglio 2019
Brussels, July 10 - Immigration will be on the agenda of an EU foreign affairs council at the request of Italy and Malta, European sources told ANSA on Wednesday. The sources confirmed that the issue of a new structured mechanism in the EU to manage migration flows will be part of talks at the council scheduled on Monday, July 15 in Brussels. The objective of the initiative is to move beyond 'case by case' solutions, the sources said.
