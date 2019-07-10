'More room for finance' Italy-China says Liu Liange

Milan, July 10 - Bank of China President Liu Liange on Wednesday told an Italo-Chinese financial forum in Milan that "next year we will give more space to financial collaboration between China and Italy". "There have been 54 billion in trade between Italy and China and investments exceeded 200 million dollars last year", he said. "We will jointly develop the market towards third countries on the Silk Road and financial tools", Liange said. "Moreover in 2020 China will liberalize again financial investments abroad".