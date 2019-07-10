Migrant issue to EU Council, Italy request OK'd

EU council to discuss migration at Italy's request
Brussels
10 Luglio 2019
Brussels, July 10 - The migrant issue will return to the agenda of EU foreign ministers at Italy and Malta's request when a foreign affairs council meeting on Monday will discuss o anew EU structured mechanism to manage migratory flows, EU sources told ANSA Wednesday. The aim of the initiative is to move beyond case by case and national solutions, they said.
