Uphold Logli conviction in Ragusa case - Cassation PG

Rome
10 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 10 - The Cassation Court prosecutor general (PG) has asked the supreme court to uphold a 20-year jail term for Antonio Logli for allegedly killing and destroying the body of his wife Roberta Ragusa who disappeared in the night between January 13 and 14 2012 from her home in Gello near Pisa. Her body has never been found. The State attorney asked Cassation judges to "end this trial and certify the inadmissibility" of the defense's appeal.
