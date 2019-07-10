Catania coast on fire, people rush into sea

Catania, July 10 - A large fire broke out on the coast of Plaia di Catania on Wednesday prompting many beachgoers to rush into the sea. One beach establishment was badly damaged and others are threatened. Fire fighters urged people to stay on the shoreline. They also told them not to try to get back into their homes to leave the streets clear for fire engines to travel along, given that the flames were present on the roads too. Fire fighters have already activated a plan to rescue people in difficulties using boats and two helicopters. In the end, hundreds of people blocked by the flames on the beach were evacuated by dinghies and boats operated by firefighters and the coats guard. They included 40 children blocked on the Azzurro establishment and the Don Bosco campsite, who were saved by harbour master cutters. Forest ranger and fire service aircraft are also operating in the area.