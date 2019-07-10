Support Fincantieri for 6,000 skilled workers-Di Maio

Rome, July 10 - Deputy Premier and Labor and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio on Wednesday said Italy's national agency for labor policies (Anpal) will support Italian shipbuilding giant Fincantieri in training the 6,000 workers it needs. "We are ready with the National Agency of Active Policies to give support to Fincantieri in training the skilled workers it needs", said Di Maio, after Fincantieri's President Giuseppe Bono said it was hard to find 6,000 qualified workers. "The new labor policies we are building will go in the direction of filling the gap between labor demand and offer", said Di Maio.