Only 35% Italian high schoolers pass English listening test

Rome, July 10 - In English reading tests in the final year of high school, 51.8% of students in Italian schools achieve the B2 level in reading skills, according to INVALSI 2019 data released on Wednesday by the Chamber of Deputies. Some 10.1% do not reach even the B1 level, a very low level after 13 years of school. In the Calabria, Sicily and Sardinia regions, those achieving a B2 reading level are even fewer: 31.4%, 34.8% and 34.1%. The same regions saw higher levels of students not able to even reach a B1 in reading: 21.7% in Calabria, 18.2% in Sicily and 20% in Sardinia. In the English listening test, only 35% of students in Italian schools were able to achieve the B2 level and 25.2% were not able to reach even the B1. The INVALSI 2019 tests were done by over one million students in primary schools and about 475,000 in the last class of high school.