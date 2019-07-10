Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2019 | 17:26

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Storms wreak havoc on Adriatic coast

Storms wreak havoc on Adriatic coast

 
Rome
Only 35% Italian high schoolers pass English listening test

Only 35% Italian high schoolers pass English listening test

 
Milan
Soccer: Inter, Milan present stadium plan

Soccer: Inter, Milan present stadium plan

 
Rome
Never taken money from Russia - Salvini

Never taken money from Russia - Salvini

 
Milan
China/Italy: Coordinated efforts says Liu Kun

China/Italy: Coordinated efforts says Liu Kun

 
Rome
Spadafora shd quit in Rackete 'sexist' row - Salvini

Spadafora shd quit in Rackete 'sexist' row - Salvini

 
Milan
Soccer: Inter, Milan present stadium plan

Soccer: Inter, Milan present stadium plan

 
Milan
Amazon temps' appeal for steady jobs rejected

Amazon temps' appeal for steady jobs rejected

 
Rome
Storms wreak havoc on Adriatic coast

Storms wreak havoc on Adriatic coast

 
Pescara

Pescara 'impassable' after storms says mayor (4)

 
Rome
Never taken money from Russia - Salvini

Never taken money from Russia - Salvini

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Bari, ultime visite poi ritiro. Casting tra tifosi per testimonal abbonamenti

Bari, ultime visite poi ritiro. Casting tra tifosi per testimonal abbonamenti

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceNel Salento
Salice: il mercato chiude, ma il Comune trasforma l'attività di Enzo in pescheria di comunità

Salice: il mercato chiude, ma il Comune trasforma l'attività di Enzo in pescheria di comunità

 
Barila comunicazione
Palagiustizia Bari, rinviata ancora la riunione al Ministero della Giustizia

Palagiustizia Bari, rinviata ancora la riunione al Ministero della Giustizia

 
Brindisia Ostuni
Violenze e minacce alla moglie davanti alle figlie piccole: albanese allontanato da casa

Violenze e minacce alla moglie davanti alle figlie piccole: albanese allontanato da casa

 
FoggiaDalla polizia
Botte ai genitori anziani per avere soldi per alcool e droga: arrestato foggiano

Botte ai genitori anziani per avere soldi per alcool e droga: arrestato foggiano

 
TarantoL'operazione
Truffe a multinazionali dell'informatica: GdF sgomina banda nel Tarantino, 26 arresti

Truffe a multinazionali dell'informatica: GdF sgomina banda nel Tarantino, 26 arresti

 
MateraNel Materano
Si spacciano per avvocati e derubano anziani: 2 arresti a Tricarico

Si spacciano per avvocati e truffano anziani: 2 arresti a Tricarico

 
PotenzaPotenza
Tempa Rossa, Consiglio Basilicata approva mozione su intesa Regione-Total

Tempa Rossa, Consiglio Basilicata approva mozione su intesa Regione-Total

 
BatL'incidente nel 2016
Strage treni, parti civili impugnano ricusazione giudici di Trani

Strage treni, parti civili impugnano ricusazione giudici di Trani

 

i più letti

Bari, maxi rissa in piazza Moro tra stranieri e baresi: feriti

Bari, maxi rissa in piazza Moro tra stranieri e baresi: diversi feriti Arrestati due gambiani

Triggiano, domatore sbranato da tigri, l'esperto: «Zampata, poi ai loro occhi il corpo visto come un pupazzo»

Triggiano, domatore sbranato, l'esperto: «Zampata, poi corpo visto come pupazzo»

Taranto, allarme ex Ilva: Procura ordina spegnimento di un altoforno

Ex Ilva: Procura ordina stop Altoforno 2, al vaglio proposte per evitarlo

Nubifragio sul Gargano, bomba d'acqua a San Giovanni Rotondo

Nubifragio sul Gargano, bomba d'acqua a San Giovanni Rotondo

Tacchi e minigonna imposti alle corsiste: arrestato Francesco Bellomo

Dress code a corsiste e minacce a Conte. Arrestato Bellomo, 16 luglio interrogatorio di garanzia

Rome

Storms wreak havoc on Adriatic coast

Orange-sized hail hurts 18 in Pescara, 200 pines down nr Ravenna

Storms wreak havoc on Adriatic coast

Rome, July 10 - The Adriatic coast was hit by storms on Wednesday with many people in Pescara injured by hailstones as big as oranges and 200 historic pine trees felled near Ravenna, as well as flooding there and in many other parts of the Romagna, Marche and Abruzzo seaboards including Pescara hospital. At least 18 people including a pregnant woman were hurt by hailstones as big as oranges in Pescara in Abruzzo. The victims were taken to the town's ER unit. The pregnant woman suffered injuries to her face and head, ANSA sources said. The other people suffered bruises and other injuries, mainly to the head, and all had to have stitches. The hail damaged cars, smashing windscreens and windows, and roofs in the Abruzzo coastal resort. Streets were later flooded in Pescara as a violent rainstorm followed the hailstorm. Streets were "turned into rivers" at several points in the Abruzzo town, local sources told ANSA. As much as 10 cm of water fell in the centre of the Adriatic port city. In the hills above the city the road surface cracked and Mayor Carlo Masci sent an emergency team to the scene. Pescara's streets are "impassable" after the rainstorm and hailstorm there, Mayor Masci said. He said that "the phenomenon was extraordinary". "There was such intense rain after the extremely violent hailstorm," he said. "The city is impassable. Fire fighters and council workers are all in the streets, but they aren't enough to cope with the emergency. Masci said he had activated the municipal operational centre (COC) to handle the emergency. "I've already contacted the regional government to obtain a request for compensation for damage". Operations at the city hospital were later suspended because of flooding. The basements were completely flooded while the kitchen, the pharmacy and the car parks were knocked out of action. The water reached two metres in the car park, where dozens of cars were destroyed. Several people managed to save themselves after their cars were dragged away by the floodwaters. Meanwhile in Milan Marittima, in Romagna, a woman was hurt after a storm hit the town near Ravenna. Trees were felled, including 200 century-old marine pines, and also road signs, billboards and other hoardings, as a tornado ripped through the town. The woman was taken to Cesena's Bufalini Hospital in a serious condition. Her condition was not said to be life threatening. Several streets and roads were closed in the area. There was widespread flooding in other coastal towns and resorts including Senigallia in Marche. Italy is increasingly exposed to extreme weather due to a lack of protection once provided by the Azores high, Antonello Pasini, a physician at the National research center (CNR). "Once these phenomena only occurred after August 15 because the anticyclone protected us from disrupted currents", stressed the expert. "Now the circulation has change, warmer anticyclones are arriving, like the Libyan one, so there aren't only more heatwaves but also more extreme events", said Pasini. A large fire broke out on the coast of Plaia di Catania on Wednesday prompting many beachgoers to rush into the sea. One beach establishment was badly damaged and others were threatened. Fire fighters urged people to stay on the shoreline. They also told them not to try to get back into their homes to leave the streets clear for fire engines to travel along, given that the flames were present on the roads too. Fire fighters have already activated a plan to rescue people in difficulties using boats and two helicopters.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati