Rome
Storms wreak havoc on Adriatic coast

Rome
Only 35% Italian high schoolers pass English listening test

Milan
Soccer: Inter, Milan present stadium plan

Rome
Never taken money from Russia - Salvini

Milan
China/Italy: Coordinated efforts says Liu Kun

Rome
Spadafora shd quit in Rackete 'sexist' row - Salvini

Milan
Soccer: Inter, Milan present stadium plan

Milan
Amazon temps' appeal for steady jobs rejected

Rome
Storms wreak havoc on Adriatic coast

Pescara

Pescara 'impassable' after storms says mayor (4)

 
Rome
Never taken money from Russia - Salvini

Calcio
Bari, ultime visite poi ritiro. Casting tra tifosi per testimonal abbonamenti

LecceNel Salento
Salice: il mercato chiude, ma il Comune trasforma l'attività di Enzo in pescheria di comunità

Barila comunicazione
Palagiustizia Bari, rinviata ancora la riunione al Ministero della Giustizia

Brindisia Ostuni
Violenze e minacce alla moglie davanti alle figlie piccole: albanese allontanato da casa

FoggiaDalla polizia
Botte ai genitori anziani per avere soldi per alcool e droga: arrestato foggiano

TarantoL'operazione
Truffe a multinazionali dell'informatica: GdF sgomina banda nel Tarantino, 26 arresti

MateraNel Materano
Si spacciano per avvocati e derubano anziani: 2 arresti a Tricarico

PotenzaPotenza
Tempa Rossa, Consiglio Basilicata approva mozione su intesa Regione-Total

BatL'incidente nel 2016
Strage treni, parti civili impugnano ricusazione giudici di Trani

Milan, July 10 - Inter Milan and AC Milan on Wednesday presented the masterplan for their new stadium at San Siro to Milan city council, ANSA learned. It is a 1.2 billion euro plan involving private investment to build a new modern sports area in the district where the current Giuseppe Meazza Stadium is. Milan city council said the plan "merits careful analysis". The two clubs announced on June 24 that they are going to build a new stadium to replace the San Siro, which is set to be demolished. "We'll build a new San Siro next to the old one, in the same area," Milan President Paolo Scaroni said in Lausanne where he and Inter CEO Alessandro Antonello were in the delegation that helped the Milan-Cortina bid land the 2026 Winter Olympics. "The old one will be knocked down and new constructions will take its place". When asked if the clubs were undertaking the project together, Antonello replied: "absolutely".

