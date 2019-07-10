Soccer: Inter, Milan present stadium plan

Milan, July 10 - Inter Milan and AC Milan on Wednesday presented the masterplan for their new stadium at San Siro to Milan city council, ANSA learned. It is a 1.2 billion euro plan involving private investment to build a new modern sports area in the district where the current Giuseppe Meazza Stadium is. Milan city council said the plan "merits careful analysis". The two clubs announced on June 24 that they are going to build a new stadium to replace the San Siro, which is set to be demolished. "We'll build a new San Siro next to the old one, in the same area," Milan President Paolo Scaroni said in Lausanne where he and Inter CEO Alessandro Antonello were in the delegation that helped the Milan-Cortina bid land the 2026 Winter Olympics. "The old one will be knocked down and new constructions will take its place". When asked if the clubs were undertaking the project together, Antonello replied: "absolutely".