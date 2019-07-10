China/Italy: Coordinated efforts says Liu Kun

Milan, July 10 - Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun told an Italo-Chinese financial forum in Milan Wednesday that coordinated efforts were needed in "this particular situation of globalisation in the economic field". "In the WTO framework we must find ways of trading and promoting investments, both Asian and European", he said. "China and Italy have finally become strategic partners in the last few years. "In this first dialogue we are strengthening our political communications and our ideas of finance. We want to continue.