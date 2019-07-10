Spadafora shd quit in Rackete 'sexist' row - Salvini

Rome, July 10 - Cabinet Secretary Vincenzo Spadafora should quit after accusing Interior Minister Matteo Salvini of "sexist" attacks on Sea-Watch3 skipper Carola Rackete, Salvini reiterated Wednesday. "If Spadafora thinks he is governing with homophobes, male chauvinists and fascists he should quit," said the minister whom Spadafora accused of stoking social-media hatred by calling Rackete a "rich Communist scamp". "If I were him I would have a problem with staying in the government," Salvini said. Salvini had slammed Rackete for breaching his closed ports order and landing 40 migrants at Lampedusa after allegedly ramming a police boat. "It's not a question of sexism," said Salvini Wednesday. "I attacked the skipper because of the crimes she committed, it could just as well have been a man: if someone breaks the law, man or woman, they break it. Asked if he expected an apology from Spadafora, a member of the 5-Star MOvement (M5S), his League party's government partner, Salvini replied: "If someone says something stupid they should say sorry". But Spadafora said he was not going to apologise or quit. "I did my duty, I won't say sorry and I won't resign," he said.