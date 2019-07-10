Pescara 'impassable' after storms says mayor (4)

Storms wreak havoc on Adriatic coast
10 Luglio 2019
Pescara, July 10 - Pescara's streets are "impassable" after a rainstorm and hailstorm there Wednesday, Mayor Carlo Masci said. He said that "the phenomenon was extraordinary". "There was such intense rain after the extremely violent hailstorm," he said. "The city is impassable. Fire fighters and council workers are all in the streets, but they aren't enough to cope with the emergency.
