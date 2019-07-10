Amazon temps' appeal for steady jobs rejected

Storms wreak havoc on Adriatic coast
Milan
10 Luglio 2019
Milan, July 10 - A Milan labour judge on Wednesday rejected a petition from ten temporary workers at Amazon's plant near Piacenza to be hired on permanent contracts. In all, 180 workers in Milan and Piacenza have appealed after inspectors found they had gone over temp working hours between July and December 2017. This is the first sentence in the case.
