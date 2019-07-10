Rome prosecutors open probe on uncollected garbage

Storms wreak havoc on Adriatic coast
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
10 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 10 - Rome prosecutors have opened an investigation into uncollected garbage in Rome, judicial sources said Wednesday. The investigation was opened after several complaints were lodged by citizens and associations over reeking piles of garbage that has not been collected for weeks, posing a health risk in the summer heat. The probe, coordinated by prosecutor Nunzio D'Elia, will look into charges including violation of the environmental code on waste management.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su