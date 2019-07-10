Never taken money from Russia - Salvini

Rome, July 10 - League leader and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini reiterated Wednesday that he had never taken money from Russia. Responding to a Buzzfeed report on an alleged meeting between men close to him and Kremlin officials, Salvini said "I have already sued for libel in the past, I'll do so again today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. "I've never taken a rouble, a euro, a dollar or a litre of vodka in funding from Russia." Buzzfeed said that a member of Salvini's entourage, Gianluca Savoini, met on October 18 with another five people, two Italians and three Russians, in Moscow's historic Hotel Metropol. An audio file allegedly shows them "negotiating the terms of a deal to send millions of dollars, the fruit of profits from Russian oil, to Salvini's party, through a secret channel". Centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti called on Salvini to "clear up" the allegations contained in the Buzzfeed report. Salvini said after a report in Italian newsweekly L'Espresso earlier this year that the League did not get any illegal funding from Russia. "Nothing has arrived nor will arrive at the League" as concerns illegal funding," he said. "There is no money in Luxembourg, or the Caymans or in Switzerland. There are no roubles or yen or barrels of oil". L'Espresso reported that the League had received millions of euros in funding from Russia.