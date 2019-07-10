Cinema: Tinto Brass rushed to hospital

Rome, July 10 - Italian erotic cinema auteur Tinto Brass was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after suffering a bad turn at home, his wife Caterina Varzi told reporters. Brass, 86, had a stroke in 2010. He was taken to the intensive care unit of Rome's Sant'Andrea Hospital. According to a medical bulletin, Brass is "awake and collaborating". Giovanni "Tinto" Brass (born 26 March 1933) is an Italian soft porn filmmaker. In the 1960s and 1970s, he directed many critically acclaimed avant-garde films of various genres. Today, he is mainly known for his later work in the erotic genre, with films such as La Chiave, Caligula, Così fan tutte (released under the English title All Ladies Do It), Paprika, Monella (Frivolous Lola) and Trasgredire.