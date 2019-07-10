18 hurt inc. pregnant woman by hail in Pescara (5)

Pescara, July 18 - Eighteen people including a pregnant woman were hurt by hailstones as big as oranges in Pescara in Abruzzo on Wednesday. The victims were taken to the town's ER unit. The pregnant woman suffered injuries to her face and head, ANSA sources said. The other people suffered bruises and other injuries, mainly to the head, and all had to have stitches. The hail damages cars, smashing windscreens and windows, and roofs in the Abruzzo coastal resort.