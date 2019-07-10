Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2019 | 16:16

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
Amazon temps' appeal for steady jobs rejected

Amazon temps' appeal for steady jobs rejected

 
Rome
Storms wreak havoc on Adriatic coast

Storms wreak havoc on Adriatic coast

 
Pescara

Pescara 'impassable' after storms says mayor (4)

 
Rome
Never taken money from Russia - Salvini

Never taken money from Russia - Salvini

 
Rome
Rome prosecutors open probe on uncollected garbage

Rome prosecutors open probe on uncollected garbage

 
Rome
Never taken money from Russia - Salvini

Never taken money from Russia - Salvini

 
Rome
Cinema: Tinto Brass rushed to hospital

Cinema: Tinto Brass rushed to hospital

 
Bologna
Woman hurt as storm hits near Ravenna

Woman hurt as storm hits near Ravenna

 
Pescara
18 hurt inc. pregnant woman by hail in Pescara (5)

18 hurt inc. pregnant woman by hail in Pescara (5)

 
Bologna
Woman hurt as storm hits near Ravenna

Woman hurt as storm hits near Ravenna

 
Rome
Majority accord on minimum wage - Di Maio

Majority accord on minimum wage - Di Maio

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Bari, ultime visite poi ritiro. Casting tra tifosi per testimonal abbonamenti

Bari, ultime visite poi ritiro. Casting tra tifosi per testimonal abbonamenti

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceDai carabinieri forestali
Gallipoli, vuole bruciare rifiuti speciali ma l'incendio devasta il terreno circostante: denunciato

Gallipoli, vuole bruciare rifiuti speciali ma l'incendio devasta il terreno circostante: denunciato

 
Brindisia Ostuni
Violenze e minacce alla moglie davanti alle figlie piccole: albanese allontanato da casa

Violenze e minacce alla moglie davanti alle figlie piccole: albanese allontanato da casa

 
FoggiaDalla polizia
Botte ai genitori anziani per avere soldi per alcool e droga: arrestato foggiano

Botte ai genitori anziani per avere soldi per alcool e droga: arrestato foggiano

 
TarantoL'operazione
Truffe a multinazionali dell'informatica: GdF sgomina banda nel Tarantino, 26 arresti

Truffe a multinazionali dell'informatica: GdF sgomina banda nel Tarantino, 26 arresti

 
MateraNel Materano
Si spacciano per avvocati e derubano anziani: 2 arresti a Tricarico

Si spacciano per avvocati e truffano anziani: 2 arresti a Tricarico

 
BariLa decisione
Acquaviva, Pro Loco: «Stop alla Festa della Cipolla»

Acquaviva, Pro Loco: «Stop alla Festa della Cipolla»

 
PotenzaPotenza
Tempa Rossa, Consiglio Basilicata approva mozione su intesa Regione-Total

Tempa Rossa, Consiglio Basilicata approva mozione su intesa Regione-Total

 
BatL'incidente nel 2016
Strage treni, parti civili impugnano ricusazione giudici di Trani

Strage treni, parti civili impugnano ricusazione giudici di Trani

 

i più letti

Bari, maxi rissa in piazza Moro tra stranieri e baresi: feriti

Bari, maxi rissa in piazza Moro tra stranieri e baresi: diversi feriti Arrestati due gambiani

Triggiano, domatore sbranato da tigri, l'esperto: «Zampata, poi ai loro occhi il corpo visto come un pupazzo»

Triggiano, domatore sbranato, l'esperto: «Zampata, poi corpo visto come pupazzo»

Taranto, allarme ex Ilva: Procura ordina spegnimento di un altoforno

Ex Ilva: Procura ordina stop Altoforno 2, al vaglio proposte per evitarlo

Nubifragio sul Gargano, bomba d'acqua a San Giovanni Rotondo

Nubifragio sul Gargano, bomba d'acqua a San Giovanni Rotondo

Tacchi e minigonna imposti alle corsiste: arrestato Francesco Bellomo

Dress code a corsiste e minacce a Conte. Arrestato Bellomo, 16 luglio interrogatorio di garanzia

Pescara

18 hurt inc. pregnant woman by hail in Pescara (5)

Stitches needed after head injuries

18 hurt inc. pregnant woman by hail in Pescara (5)

Pescara, July 18 - Eighteen people including a pregnant woman were hurt by hailstones as big as oranges in Pescara in Abruzzo on Wednesday. The victims were taken to the town's ER unit. The pregnant woman suffered injuries to her face and head, ANSA sources said. The other people suffered bruises and other injuries, mainly to the head, and all had to have stitches. The hail damages cars, smashing windscreens and windows, and roofs in the Abruzzo coastal resort.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati