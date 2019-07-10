Woman hurt as storm hits near Ravenna

Storms wreak havoc on Adriatic coast
Bologna
10 Luglio 2019
Bologna, July 10 - A woman was hurt after a storm hit Milan Marittima near Ravenna on Wednesday. Several trees were felled, including marine pines, and also road signs, billboards and other hoardings. The woman was taken to Cesena's Bufalini Hospital in a serious condition. Her condition was not said to be life threatening. Several streets and roads were closed in the area.
