Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2019

Pescara
Calcio
LecceNel Leccese
Pescara

'Orange-sized' hailstones hurt people in Pescara

Roofs and cars damaged, windows broken

'Orange-sized' hailstones hurt people in Pescara

Pescara, July 10 - Hailstones as big as oranges hurt several people in Pescara on the Abruzzo coast on Wednesday. An unspecified number of people was admitted to the Pescara ER unit. The hailstones damaged cars, breaking windscreens and windows, as well as damaging roofs. House and shop windows were also broken.

