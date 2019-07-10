Probe into bus driver hitting migrant

Rome, July 10 - Cassino prosecutors on Wednesday opened a probe into an alleged attack by a bus driver on a migrant near Frosinone south of Rome on Monday. The COTRAL driver allegedly punched and kicked and insulted the migrant, who was a passenger on the bus because he did not want to get off. The alleged attack took place at the terminus near the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) plant at Piedimonte San Germano, in Ciociaria. The driver may face charges of bodily harm, sources said.