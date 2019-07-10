Italy last in EU for birth rate - Eurostat

Brussels, July 10 - Italy is last in the EU for birth rate, Eurostat said Wednesday. In 2018, the European statistics office said, Italy had a birth rate of 7.3 per thousand inhabitants. Eurostat added that last year, for the second straight year, the number of deaths in the EU surpassed the number of births, at 5.3 million compared to five million. The fact that the EU population rose from 512.4 to 513.5 million was solely due to immigration, the stats office said.