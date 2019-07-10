Not Serie B country in Europe - Fontana

Rome, July 10 - Italy is not a "Serie B country" in the European Union, new European Affairs Minister Lorenzo Fontana said Wednesday. Fontana said he would start talking to EU members to see what the structure of the new European Commission will be. He said he would like the EU to stop talking about a "sanitary cordon" around Italy. "I think that is an insulting thing for our country," he said. "The right thing to do on the part of those who govern the EU is to listen. "We have to see if there's a possibility of not being considered a Serie B country".