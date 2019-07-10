Conte says happy to accept Fontana as EU minister

Rome, July 10 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday he was "very happy" to accept Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo salvini's proposal that League member Lorenzo Fontana, hitherto the family minister, should take over the European Affairs portfolio left vacant when Paolo Savona went to bourse regulator CONSOB. Fontana has gained headlines for supporting traditional views of the family, most notably in backing and attending the anti-feminist, pro-life Family Day in Verona. Fontana on Wednesday thanked Salvini for proposing him for the EU affairs post, saying "I'm very grateful". Fellow League MP Alessandra Locatelli has been named new family minister. Conte said both will be sworn in at 18:00-