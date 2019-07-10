Italy last in EU for growth

Brussels, July 10 - Italy is last in the EU for growth, the European Commission said in its economic forecasts Wednesday. With GDP rising 0.1% this year and 0.7% next, Italy is worse than Germany whose economy will grow by 0.5% this year and 1.4% next. The EC also said the government's new basic income would boost growth but confidence was falling. It also said the bond spread had fallen thanks to the government's recent correction of its accounts. But overall, the EC said, the economy "is not rebounding" at a sufficient rate.